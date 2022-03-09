Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pan American Silver worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 290,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.