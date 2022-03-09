Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.69. 337,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

