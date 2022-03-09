Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.45. The company had a trading volume of 82,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,337. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

