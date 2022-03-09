Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 850 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. 27,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,623. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.88 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

