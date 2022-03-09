Benson Hill Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,794% compared to the average daily volume of 195 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

