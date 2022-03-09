Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.67

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 13.88 ($0.18). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 376,167 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £106.04 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beowulf Mining plc

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consist of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407.45 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland; Raapysjarvi exploration permit, which is a 716.25-hectare exploration area located in the municipality of Tuusniemi in Eastern Finland; Karhunmaki project, which located in Lapua municipality within the Southern Ostrobothnia region in Western Finland; Mitrovica project, which is located in northern Kosovo; and Viti project that is located in south-eastern Kosovo.

