Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.67

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 13.88 ($0.18). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 376,167 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £106.04 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
