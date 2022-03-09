Berenberg Bank Trims Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Target Price to GBX 1,430

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($21.23) to GBX 1,430 ($18.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s current price.

GFTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.64) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.11).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 993.50 ($13.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,232.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 952 ($12.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.67).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

