Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $155,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

