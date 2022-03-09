Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 77125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

