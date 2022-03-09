BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,282.50 ($29.91).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,680 ($35.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,438.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.