BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,001.17.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

