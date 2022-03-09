BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,483. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

