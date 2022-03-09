Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.