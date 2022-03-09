Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. 750,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,901,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

