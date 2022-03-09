BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) vs. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Financial Survey

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 12 0 3.00

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 498.29%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $40.64, suggesting a potential upside of 594.64%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -808.45% -53.41% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -71.13% -57.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million ($1.12) -1.04 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ron Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

