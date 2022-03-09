BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.77% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

