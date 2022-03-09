BitScreener Token Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $672,701.75 and $2,773.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00101991 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BITX is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

