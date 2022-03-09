BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

