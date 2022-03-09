BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

