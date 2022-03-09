BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

