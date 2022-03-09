BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,062 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

