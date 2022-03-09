BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $115.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BL opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

