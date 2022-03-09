BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $115.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.13.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of BL opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackLine (BL)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.