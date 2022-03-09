BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,852. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

