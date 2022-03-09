BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $725.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $948.25.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $662.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $806.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $873.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.