BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $690.00

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $690.00 and last traded at $693.84, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $696.59.
Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $806.54 and its 200 day moving average is $873.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.