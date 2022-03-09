BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $690.00

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $690.00 and last traded at $693.84, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $696.59.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $806.54 and its 200 day moving average is $873.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

