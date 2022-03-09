Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,035 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $28.39.
BXSL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (NYSE:BXSL)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.