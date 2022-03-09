Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,035 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $28.39.

BXSL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

