Blocktix Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Blocktix coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $135,083.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00033732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00102244 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix (CRYPTO:TIX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Buying and Selling Blocktix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.