Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Blucora worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCOR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Blucora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blucora by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $909.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Blucora’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

