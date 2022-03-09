BlueCoin (BLU) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $470,677.45 and approximately $19.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00244215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.99 or 0.00576647 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

