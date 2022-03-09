Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 761 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $14,384.64.

BPMC stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,106,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

