Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,436.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 662,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 569,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.44 million, a PE ratio of 241.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRG shares. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

