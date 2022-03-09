BMO Capital Markets Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $21.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $866.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

