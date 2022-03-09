BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

