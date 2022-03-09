BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DSM opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
