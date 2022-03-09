BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSM opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

