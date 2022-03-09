BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years.
Shares of LEO stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.