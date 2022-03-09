BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

