Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.91% of Boise Cascade worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 146,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.