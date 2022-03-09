BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $33,967.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00033397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00102899 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

