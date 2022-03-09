Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $3,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.08% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $136.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,036.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,400.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,647,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 498.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 18.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

