Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,560.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,733.89.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,899.53 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,400.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,372.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

