Boosted Finance Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $49,691.01 and approximately $9,035.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

