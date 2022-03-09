BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Update

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 333,464 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 325,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.