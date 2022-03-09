Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1506 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Brambles (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.