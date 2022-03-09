Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 80.90 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

