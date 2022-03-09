Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($103.26) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.58 ($99.54).

Shares of FRA BNR traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.08 ($71.83). The stock had a trading volume of 800,651 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.82. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

