Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($103.26) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.58 ($99.54).

Shares of FRA BNR traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.08 ($71.83). The stock had a trading volume of 800,651 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.82. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

