Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.97

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

