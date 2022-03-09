Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $599.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro, and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO opened at $575.95 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $593.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

