Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.08 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,774,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after acquiring an additional 470,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
