Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.08 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,774,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after acquiring an additional 470,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

