Brokerages Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of DMAC opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.45.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
