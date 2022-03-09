Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. 22,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

