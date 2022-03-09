Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 1,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $491.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

